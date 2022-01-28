Nova Scotia Reports One Death related to COVID-19 and 620 New Cases

The province is reporting one death related to COVID-19. Health and Wellness Department officials say a man in his 60s in Western Zone died.

There has also been 10 new hospital admissions and six discharges. A total of 322 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 15 people in ICU.

There are 620 new lab-confirmed cases of the virus including 319 in Central Zone, 97 in Eastern Zone, 98 in Northern Zone and 106 in Western Zone.

There are an estimated 4,316 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,670 tests.