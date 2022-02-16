Nova Scotia Reports Three Deaths, 223 New Cases of COVID-19

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are reporting three additional deaths related to COVID-19 between February 6th and 12th; a woman in her 50s in Eastern Zone, and woman in her 60s in Western Zone and a man in his 70s in Eastern Zone. To date, 186 Nova Scotians have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The province is also reporting four new hospital admissions and nine discharges.

There are 66 people in hospital who were admitted due to COVID-19 and are receiving specialized care in a COVID-19 designated unit, including nine people in the ICU.

There are another 295 people in hospital, who were identified as positive upon arrival but were admitted for another medical reason, were admitted for COVID-19 but no longer require specialized care or contract COVID-19 after being admitted to hospital.

Nova Scotia has 223 new lab confirmed cases of COVID-19; including 62 in Central Zone, 70 in Eastern Zone, 36 in Northern Zone and 55 in Western Zone.

The province has 2,572 active cases of the virus.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,734 tests on Tuesday.