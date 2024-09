The Nova Scotia School Lunch Program is now open for five schools in the Strait Regional Centre for Education. Families of 1,700 students at Antigonish Education Centre, Chedabucto Education Centre/Guysborough Academy, East Antigonish Education Centre Academy, Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy, as well as St. Mary’s Education Centre and Academy can order lunches through the program, with the first cycle of ordering closing today at noon.

Orders can be made at NSLunch.ca.