Nova Scotia Secondary School Students Association to Hold Regional Conference at ST. FX University

The Nova Scotia Secondary School Students Association is hosting its Strait Region regional conference November 23-24 at STFX University.

Motivating Young Strategic Thinkers and Elevating Resilient Youth or Mystery is the theme this year. Grayer Parsons and Taylor Boudreau-Richards, co-chairs of public relations for the NSSSA Strait region, said the idea of the conference is to promote leadership and wellness.

Boudreau Richards said instead of classroom based items, they do more hands-on games and activities to engage students. She called it helpful in developing skills for students, noting a lot of people look forward to it every year.

Parsons said they are expecting around 50 people at the moment, but registration is open until Sunday. He called it a great opportunity for students, noting people can visit the NSSSA Web site or their social media channels for more information.