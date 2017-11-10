Nova Scotia Spirit Company moving to new facility

will help them reach new potential with their product. A Pictou County spirit company is looking to grow even bigger in 2018. The Nova Scotia Spirit Company recently purchased a new space in the Stellarton area, whichwill help them reach new potential with their product.

General Manager for the distillery, Evan MacEachern, says that the two year old company has experienced tremendous sales, and want a new space to increase product and resources:

MacEachern says while they are still early in the developing stages, they hope to have the new space ready and open for May of 2019.