The Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame postponed Induction Night 2020 until fall 2021.

On June 15, the hall announced the new induction class, which includes Richard Dalton, Todd Hallett, Robert Putnam, Ted Upshaw, the Mark Dacey 2004 Brier Curling Team, Cathy Mason and Brian Todd. These inductees will be called the class of 2021.

The Hall of Fame decided against an induction ceremony this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic