Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Nova Scotia Stampede

Sep 4, 2024 | Contests, Slider

The Nova Scotia Stampede, Truro, Sept 26 – 29. Tons of fun, and tons of music here: https://www.novascotiastampede.com/music

We have a pair of tickets to give away. Fill out the information,

    By submitting your entry you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the 989 XFM Contest Rules.

    We’ll make the draw on Friday Sept 20th.

    Powered by:

    • Maritime Inn Antigonish
    • Babin’s Service Centre
    • Decoste Interiors (De Coast)
    • Holna Farm Services
    • Samore Outdoor Adventure (Sa-More)
    • Sherbrooke Village
    • Mg Waste Management
    • Macgillivray Fuels
    • Carmie Macinnis Insurance
    • Jim Sampson Motors
    • Dominion Lending And
    • Mountain Range Mobile Rv

     


