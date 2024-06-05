Nova Scotia Students to Receive Nova Scotia Loyal Vouchers to Be Used at Farmers’ Markets

Nova Scotia students in grades primary through 12 are set to receive Nova Scotia Loyal vouchers for use at the province’s farmers’ markets.

Students can use the $10 vouchers, which are going out to public schools this month, at participating farmers’ markets around the province for any locally grown, harvested or crafted product. As part of a 2023 pilot program, vouchers went out to 13,000 school children in four school districts. This year, vouchers are going out to 131,000 student across the province.

Guysborough MLA and agriculture minister Greg Morrow explained the voucher program was developed through the Nova Scotia Department of economic development and is a partnership between Nova Scotia Loyal and the Farmers’ Markets of Nova Scotia.

Morrow called it a win-win, noting it promotes buying local and well as the province’s agriculture industry. He also said it will bring more people into the farmer’s markets.

Morrow said the program involves a number of departments, noting Antigonish MLA and health minister Michelle Thompson is also connected to the project, noting she recognizes the importance of making local, healthy food choices.