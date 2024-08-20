Nova Scotia Summer Fest a Success

Nova Scotia Summer Fest held in Antigonish over the weekend has been declared a success.

The weekend included entertainers such as DeeDee Austin, the East Pointers, Neon Dreams, Joel Plaskett Emergency, Honeymoon Sweet and Kim Mitchell.

Founder and Executive Director Ray Mattie says you could feel the excitement of the audience.

Mattie says he’s also pleased with the growing reach of this festival. Mattie says in pouring over the data, they found tickets purchased by visitors from France and the United Kingdom.

Nova Scotia Summer Fest also presented its annual $1,500 Scott Williams Performing Arts Scholarship to Oliver Long of Antigonish, who will be taking Music this fall at Acadia University