Nova Scotia Summer Fest Announces Scholarship Winner

Nova Scotia Summer Fest has announced the first recipient of a scholarship. Founder and executive director Ray Mattie announced the prize at last year’s event, naming it in honour of his music teacher at East Antigonish Education Centre and Academy, Scott Williams.

Mattie says it’s a way to pay tribute to Williams and hopefully create more opportunities for musicians and artists

The first recipient of the $1,500 Scott Williams Performing Arts Scholarship is Keira MacDuff of Dr. JH Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish, enrolled in vocal in the Music program at Mount Allison University.