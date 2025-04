The founder and executive director for Nova Scotia Summerfest says the annual concert series in Antigonish is done.

On the Nova Scotia Summerfest Facebook page, Ray Mattie announced the festival is closed after five years, calling it a very difficult decision.

Mattie thanked friends and family, as well as the sponsors, musicians, volunteers, and fans for their support. The event recently received the 2024 Coastal Nova Scotia Destination Marketing Award