Nova Scotia Summer Fest Coming to Antigonish

Antigonish will be hosting a new festival this summer.

It will be known as Nova Scotia Summer Fest. It’s a non-profit association with a goal to provide an authentic festival experience in Antigonish, with profits used to start summer music camps for youth.

The event will include performances by major recording artists and well known regional ones, along with eco-tourism experiences, local seafood, camping, tenting and more.

The official launch will be Wednesday night at the People’s Place Library in Antigonish. Doors open at 7 and the launch begins at 7:30. For those attending the launch, there will be a draw for free tickets for Nova Scotia Summer Fest