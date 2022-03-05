Nova Scotia Summer Fest Set for August 19th and 20th

Nova Scotia Summer Fest is back and running August 19th to 20th in Downtown Antigonish on Columbus Field.

This year’s lineup includes Walk Off The Earth, The Trews, Neon Dreams, Jimmy Rankin, The Ennis Sisters, Myles Goodwyn, Anna Ludlow, Cassie and Maggie, Pinera and Loeb, amd Ian Sherwood.

The multi-genre festival also includes a songwriters showcase, hosted by festival founder and recording artist Ray Mattie.

Nova Scotia Summer Fest is also up for the Event of the Year at this year’s East Coast Music Awards. Their August 2021 Kitchen Party Tour that included a mobile stage and cast and crew of 15 performed across Nova Scotia from Inverness Beach to Lunenburg Boat Yard.

Tickets and related information are available at www.nssummerfest.ca