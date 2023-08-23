Nova Scotia Summerfest Organizers pleased with 2023 Event

Nova Scotia Summerfest in Antigonish over the weekend has been declared a success.

Founder and Executive Director Ray Mattie says he was a pleased with the turnout, with a line-up featuring performers with ties to Atlantic Canada. Mattie says he was excited with not only the local support for the festival, but also from across the region and beyond.

A new element to Summerfest this year was the Cookout last Thursday evening featuring the Kilted Chef and Heather Rankin.

Mattie says it was fun and well received, with recipes and tips on cooking. Mattie says he’s hopeful the free admission event, in collaboration with a provincial program that promotes local food and beverage, can be repeated at Summerfest.