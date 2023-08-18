Nova Scotia Summerfest receives Support from ACOA

Nova Scotia Summerfest is getting a boost from the federal government. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the event, being held in Antigonish this weekend will receive $30,000 from the Atlantic Canada Opporunities Agency.

Entertainment at the festival begins at 4 this afternoon at Columbus Field featuring Elyse Aeryn, Irish Mythen, Fortunate Ones, Dave Sampson Band and Matt Anderson and the Big Bottle of Joy.

Performers Saturday include Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, Jimmy Rankin, Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys, Silver Wolf Band, Ocean Playground, Alicia Toner, and the Ennis Sisters