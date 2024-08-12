Nova Scotia Summerfest set to Launch on Thursday

The Nova Scotia Summerfest is set to rock and roll this week, August 15-17th, at Columbus Field in Antigonish.

The East Coast Dance Party runs on Friday night, with Dee Dee Austin taking the stage at 5:30 p.m., followed by the East Pointers at 7, Neon Dreams at 8:30, and the Joel Plaskett Emergency at 10 p.m..

Rock Night Out goes on Saturday night, with Slowcoaster opening the night at 5:30 p.m., followed by Elyse Eryn at 7, Honeymoon Suite at 8:30, and Kim Mitchell at 10 p.m..

Nova Scotia Summerfest organizer and executive director Ray Mattie said all of the artists are high scale performers with great resumes, either historically or in recent memory.

Ana Almeida and Mattie will serve as hosts this year.

The Nova Scotia Summerfest Cookout runs is set for Thursday, with the gates opening at 4:30, and presentations at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.. The event features Inverness County’s Mary Janet MacDonald from Tunes and Wooden Spoons.