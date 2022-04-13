Nova Scotia Summerfest to Hold a Launch Party at Crystal Cliffs in May

Nova Scotia Summerfest is back this year and they are kicking things off in May with a Launch Party at Crystal Cliffs.

The launch party will include shows featuring the Ennis Sisters and local entertainer Anna Ludlow on May 20th and Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys on May 21, along with guest Ian Sherwood. There will be limited ticket sales for the live shows, which will also be streamed.

Festival organizer and founder Ray Mattie said 25 per cent of the ticket sales and 100 per cent of the online generated revenue will go towards the Ukranian children’s effort via Aman Lara.

Ticket information can be found at novascotiasummerfest.ca/tickets.