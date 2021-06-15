Nova Scotia to Open to the Rest of Atlantic Canada June 23

Premier Iain Rankin announced Nova Scotia is lifting its border restrictions and opening to the rest of Atlantic Canada on June 23.

Residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador can travel

to Nova Scotia and will not be required to self-isolate for 14 days on entering the province. The decision came in consultation with Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, and his public health team.

In addition, conversations with the three other Atlantic premiers are ongoing, and the province is continuing to work on co-ordinating timing to open to the rest of Canada. Currently, Nova Scotia is on track to open to the rest of Canada by no later than July 14.

As part of the province’s phased-in reopening plan, testing for COVID-19 has been ramped up, including at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.