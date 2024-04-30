Nova Scotia to receive new paramedics from Australia

Last week, the provincial health department announced Nova Scotia will welcome 30 new paramedics from Australia in 2024 and 2025.

Health Minister Michelle Thompson said recruiters went to Australia earlier this year to look at health workers, and as part of the trip, they were able to identify a number of paramedics interested in relocating to Nova Scotia for work.

The province stated the new hires are accredited and experienced advanced care paramedics. A release also states partner organizations are also working to match continuing care assistants and pharmacists from Australia with Nova Scotia employers, and Nova Scotia Health is working with several physician candidates.