Nova Scotia was 348 people in hospital with COVID-19, 425 New Cases

Provincial Health officials say there are 348 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 92 who were admitted due to the virus and are receiving care in a COVID-19 designated unit. Fifteen people are in ICU.

The number of COVID-19 admissions and discharges are not available today.

The province also has an additional 425 lab-confirmed cases of the virus, including 211 In Central Zone, 52 in Eastern Zone, 57 in Northern Zone and 105 in Western Zone.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,999 tests on Saturday