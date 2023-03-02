Nova Scotia Wins Two Medals and Women’s Hockey Team Advances to Quarterfinals at Canada Games

At the Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island , Captain Samantha Morrison had two goals, Sophie Pomeroy scored her first of the tournament, and Rhyah Stewart of Antigonish turned in a 36-save shutout as Team Nova Scotia’s Women’s Hockey Team topped Team Manitoba 3-0 in their final game of the preliminary round. Bree MacPherson and Julia MacDonald of Antigonish both had assists for Team Nova Scotia in the game.

The quarterfinals take place Friday.

Also at the Canada Games, Team Nova Scotia picked up two more medals Wednesday, bringing the total medal count for the province at the game to 13.

Bridget MacLean of Glen Haven brought home gold in Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom, while Emma Archibald of Fall River won her second medal in as many days with silver in Para-Nordic Sprint.