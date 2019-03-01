Nova Scotia Women’s Hockey Team loses in Quarterfinals at Canada Games

At the Canada Games in Red Deer, Alberta the Nova Scotia Women’s Hockey team fell to Quebec 5-1 in the Quarter-finals yesterday. There are four Antigonish natives on the team, players, Ella MacLean, Landyn Pitts and Kara MacLean and Assistant Coach Shauna Neary.

Nova Scotia picked up a pair of medals yesterday. Jordyn Henderson of Truro and Tia Wamboldt of Bridgewater captured silver in team synchro Trampoline, and Jessica Cranton of Annapolis Royal took silver in Special Olympics figure skating.