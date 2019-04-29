Nova Scotians being asked to to Assess their Quality of Life

Nova Scotians are being asked for input on their quality of life.

Engage Nova Scotia is participating in the Nova Scotia Quality of Life Initiative. They are looking at means of measuring and improving the daily lives of residents.

Danny Graham, chief engagement officer with Engage Nova Scotia, said 35 per cent of households or 80,000 residents will receive a notice in the mail starting this week, inviting them to fill out a quality of life survey.

The survey will ask people how they feel they are doing in eight areas such as living standards, time-use, and community vitality.

People are encouraged to participate either online or by requesting a paper version, with Graham noting it gives residents a chance to have their voices heard in the multi-year project.

Engage Nova Scotia is engaging groups such as the Canadian Index of Well Being at the University of Waterloo and the Nova Scotia Community College, who will collate the gathered information and provide individualized reports for regions like Antigonish-Guysborough, Pictou, and Colchester