Nova Scotians can now access Vaccination Records Online

The province has announced a new service that will allow most people with a Nova Scotia health card to access their vaccination records online.

VaxRecordNS will list information since 2008 on school immunizations, some early childhood vaccinations such as measles, mumps, rubella and MMRV and COVID-19 vacination. There are plans to add more vaccine records in future.

Health and Wellness Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson says having this new service will make it easier for Nova Scotians to access their records and take the work off public health staff.

People at least 16 years old may use VaxRecordNS. You can register online at vaxrecordns.nshealth.ca. Vaccination records of children and dependents under 16 can be connected to their parent’s or guardians VaxRecordNS profile.