Nova Scotians Can Now Offer Input on the Draft Terms of Reference for Northern Pulp’s Environmental Assessment Report

Nova Scotians can now provide input on the draft terms of reference that will guide Northern Pulp’s preparation of the environmental assessment report for its proposed mill transformation and new effluent treatment facility project in Pictou County.

Residents can comment on the draft until January 31. They can do so by email, mail, or visiting the Nova Scotia Environment Web site.

The Province is also consulting directly with the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia.

Following public review of the draft terms of reference, Northern Pulp can comment on the submissions. After the terms of reference are finalized, the company has up to two years to submit its environmental assessment report.