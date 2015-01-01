Nova Scotians to vote on ideas to Improve the Delivery of Health Care in the Province

Residents can to vote on a list of improvements to the province’s health care system.

Back in October, Nova Scotia Health announced its Healthcare Improvement Challenge, which allowed those with health care related jobs to send in ideas to help improve the delivery of care in the province. The province received over 2,200 ideas and after narrowing the list down to 20, the public has a chance to pick their three favourites.

Speaking about the ideas the department received, Health Minister and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson said she was pleased with the responses. She said health care workers are the best people to help inform the department on potential changes.

The voting, which runs until January 8, is available online at novascotia.ca/healthcare-challenge . Nova Scotia Health will announce the results at the end of January. The province pledged to work with partners in the health care system to implement the top 10 ideas, adding even those not in the top 10 will be considered if they have potential.