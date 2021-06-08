Nova Scotians Who Received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on or Before April 21 can Reschedule Second Dose

Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say Nova Scotians who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on or before April 21st can reschedule their second dose appointment before June 30th.

Rescheduling notices will go out via email this week to the account provided at the time of the first booking. If you didn’t provide an email, call toll-free at 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule or request an email address to be added.

If you received a first dose of AstraZeneca, you can schedule a second dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The province is recommending Pfizer or Moderna. This follows a recent study that shows a second dose of an mRNA vaccine, which includes Pfizer or Moderna after a first shot of AstraZeneca provides a better immune response than two doses of AstraZeneca. The recommendation is based on emerging evidence and the risk of rare but serious blood clotting events associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.