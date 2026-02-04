Nova Scotia’s Acadian Federation Executive Director calls Recommendation by Electoral Boundaries Commission to Divide Inverness Provincial Constituency into Two new Districts a Good Decision

The province’s Acadian federation offered thoughts on a report recommending the current Inverness provincial riding be divided into two new ridings.

Recently, the 2025 Electoral Boundaries Commission released its final report on electoral boundary recommendations on effective representation of the Acadian region of Chéticamp and area. The commission unanimously recommended a House of Assembly of 56 seats, which would see the current district of Inverness divided into two new electoral districts: Chéticamp-Margarees-Pleasant Bay and Inverness-We’koqma’q.

A release from the province stated the review was conducted as a result of an order by the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, which ruled that the previous commission’s decision not to create an exceptional electoral district for Chéticamp violated Section 3 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Jules Chiasson, executive director for the Federation Acadienne de le Novelle-Ecosse or FANE, called it a good decision, noting the commission took into account the communities of Cheticamp, the Margarees, and Pleasant Bay. Chiasson said should the new riding be approved, it would be 35 or 36 per cent francophone, compared to 10 per cent in the current riding.

Chiasson said for all of Inverness county, it means they will have two voices instead of one.

The ridings have to be approved by the legislative assembly, with Chiasson saying he hopes it will be done shortly.