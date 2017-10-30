Nova Scotia’s Christmas Tree to Boston comes from Inverness County

Nova Scotia’s annual Christmas Tree Gift to Boston is coming from Blues Mills, Inverness County.  Bob and Marion Campbell and their family are donating a 16

Bob and Marion Campbell of Blues Mills, Inverness County in front of the Christmas tree they will donate to City of Boston.

metre, or 53 foot white spruce.  A public cutting ceremony will be held at their property on Wednesday, November 15th.  It’s the first private donation from Cape Breton.  Last year’s tree came from crown land in Ainslie Glen near Waycobah First Nation.

The tree is given as part of the annual thank you to Boston for the help the city sent to Nova Scotia after the 1917 Halifax Explosion


