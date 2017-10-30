Nova Scotia’s Christmas Tree to Boston comes from Inverness County
Posted at 1:29 pm on October 30, 2017 | Filed Under: News
Nova Scotia’s annual Christmas Tree Gift to Boston is coming from Blues Mills, Inverness County. Bob and Marion Campbell and their family are donating a 16
metre, or 53 foot white spruce. A public cutting ceremony will be held at their property on Wednesday, November 15th. It’s the first private donation from Cape Breton. Last year’s tree came from crown land in Ainslie Glen near Waycobah First Nation.