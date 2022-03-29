Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative Government Delivers First Budget with Increased Spending on Health Care

Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government has tabled its first budget since taking

office last year.

Finance Minister and Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster says total government spending is $13.2 billion, and projects a deficit of $506.2 million.

As expected, the Tories have followed through with a promise made during last summer’s election campaign to spend heavily on the province’s health care system. MacMaster says spending on health care is estimated at $5.7 billion, an increase of $413.4 million from last year.

Among the measures in health care are $14.5 million more to make virtual care available to

everyone on the Need a Family Practice Registry, $2 million to recruit more health care professionals and funding for more surgeries.

There’s also $3.2 million to add 200 new seats to the province’s nursing programs, including 26 at St. FX University’s Rankin School of Nursing and 120 for NSCC’s Practical Nursing program

Among the pledges locally in the budget are a new residence at the NSCC’s Pictou Campus, and a regional African Nova Scotian Affairs office in New Glasgow.

There’s also $1 million set aside for the rink revitalization fund, and $507 million for the province’s roads, highways and bridges, including $20 million more for gravel roads. There’s also a pledge of $15 million more for affordable housing programs.