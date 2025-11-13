Nova Scotia’s Recycling Program is Changing in December; More Items will be accepted into Blue Bags

Changes are coming to Nova Scotia’s recycling program.

On December 1st, the responsibility of recycling packaging and paper products shifts from municipalities to companies that supply packaging and paper products we commonly recycle. The recycled products would then be converted by these companies back into packaging again.

The not-for-profit company Circular Materials is representing these companies. Atlantic Managing Director Andrew Philopoulos says local residents won’t see much of a change; recyclables will continue to be collected curbside by municipalities. However, the list of what you can put into your recycling bags will expand.

Philopoulos says local municipalities will provide an updated list what can be placed in the recycling bags.

There are also changes in what you can drop off at Enviro Depots. It will be expanded to include flexible plastics such as chip bags, and candy wrappers, as well as foam packaging including polystyrene.