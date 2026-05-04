Nova Sustainable Fuels Holding an Open House on Plans for a Renewable Energy Park on the Eastern Shore

Nova Sustainable Fuels is looking to establish a renewable energy park on the Eastern Shore and are holding an open house on Tuesday, May 12, at the St. Mary’s Lion’s Club from 4 to 6 p.m..

Andrew Parsons, project director with Nova Sustainable Fuels, explained the overall project in Guysborough. https://www.989xfm.ca/wp-content/uploads/May-4-Parsons-RES-clip.wav

The St. Mary’s site would include wind and solar layouts and routing for the planned 65-kilometer transmission line connecting the site to the REP in Goldboro. Parsons said they are looking to install around 140 turbines and 300 megawatts of solar capacity.