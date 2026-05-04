Nova Sustainable Fuels Holding an Open House on Plans for a Renewable Energy Park on the Eastern Shore

Nova Sustainable Fuels is looking to establish a renewable energy park on the Eastern Shore and are holding an open house on Tuesday, May 12, at the St. Mary’s Lion’s Club from 4 to 6 p.m..
Andrew Parsons, project director with Nova Sustainable Fuels, explained the overall project in Guysborough.
The St. Mary’s site would include wind and solar layouts and routing for the planned 65-kilometer transmission line connecting the site to the REP in Goldboro. Parsons said they are looking to install around 140 turbines and 300 megawatts of solar capacity.
Parsons said people will be on site at the open house to answer questions about the local projects and share the results of a socio-economic impact study. He said they are in the project development phase and look to make a final investment decision in 2028.