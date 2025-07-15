Nova Sustainable Fuels Holding Public Information Session on Proposed Sustainable Fuels Production Facility in Goldboro

Nova Sustainable Fuels is hosting a public information session at the Goldboro interpretive Centre to discuss the company’s plans to build a multi-billion dollar sustainable fuels production facility.

Project director Andrew Parsons said the plan is for the facility to primarily produce aviation fuel and green methanol. He said the project is still in its early stages, noting the company progressed passed the feasability stage and also completed pre-front end engineering and design. The plan is to file an environmental assessments in the fall.

The community meeting is set for Wednesday, July 23, from 4-6 p.m. at the Goldboro interpretive Centre. Parsons said the company announced the project at the same location last September.

Nova Sustainable Fuels is owned by Octopus Energy Generation out of the UK.