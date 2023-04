The Novas of the Nova Scotia U15 Major Hockey League handed out its end of season awards last night.

The team’s Most Valuable Player is Carson MacEachern, who also captured the Leading Scorer Award. The Playoff MVP is Alex Broussard. Rookie of the Year is Duncan Anderson while the award for Defensive Player of the Year is shared by Jake Poirier and Jack Bell.

The team’s Most Improved Player is Cooper MacNeil and the Unsung Hero Award recipient is Kieran MacDonald.