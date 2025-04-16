Novas, Cape Breton West Islanders Celebrate Successful Seasons with Year-End Award Banquets

The Novas of the Nova Scotia U15 Major Hockey League celebrated their recently completed season with an awards banquet last night.

Team Captain Lucas Chisholm picked up two awards, Most Valuable Player during the regular season and MVP of the playoffs.

The Leading Scorer Award went to forward Sam Murray, while Goaltenders Dylan Mombourquette and Landon Wilson were named co-recipients of the Defensive Player of the Year award. Rookie of the Year is Oliver MacMillan, recipient of the Coach’s Award is Andrew Jones, and the Unsung Hero Award goes to Sawyer Nadasdi.