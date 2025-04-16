Novas, Cape Breton West Islanders Celebrate Successful Seasons with Year-End Award Banquets

The Novas of the Nova Scotia U15 Major Hockey League celebrated their recently completed season with an awards banquet last night.
Team Captain Lucas Chisholm picked up two awards, Most Valuable Player during the regular season and MVP of the playoffs.
The Leading Scorer Award went to forward Sam Murray, while Goaltenders Dylan Mombourquette and Landon Wilson were named co-recipients of the Defensive Player of the Year award. Rookie of the Year is Oliver MacMillan, recipient of the Coach’s Award is Andrew Jones, and the Unsung Hero Award goes to Sawyer Nadasdi.
The Cape Breton West Islander hosted their end of year awards ceremony recently.
Owen Bell was named top forward while Campbell Barrett was top scorer and top defenceman went to Trent Stewart.
Owen Chisholm was named MVP, while Jake Poirier was the playoff MVP.
Rookie of the year went to Jack Bell, while Jonah Ellis was named most improved player, and top defensive player went to Carlin Samson, who also received the team scholarship.
Keiran MacDonald recevied the fitness award, while the coaches award went to Thomas MacEachern.