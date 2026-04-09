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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Novas Hockey Team Fund-Raising this Weekend for Upcoming Atlantics in Newfoundland

Apr 9, 2026 | Sports

The U15 Nova Scotia champion Novas hockey team is headed to Atlantic in Newfoundland next week and they are hoping for some assists form the community.

Colin Crawford, Manton Austen, assistant captains and Oliver MacMullin, captain of the Novas hockey team

To help cover the costs of the trip, the players and their families are hosting an event from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday at the Antigonish Arena. It will include a barbeque, a bottle drive, a silent auction, and raffle.

Oliver MacMullin, captain of the Antigonish based Novas, has high hopes for the team as they head to Newfoundland, adding they have faced some of the other teams earlier this year.

The Atlantic Championships are next week in Clarenville, Newfoundland


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year