Novas Player named to the Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League Showcase

Several members of The Novas are headed to the Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League Showcase Game in Truro on December 27th. Chosen to play in the game are Carson MacEachern, Aiden Bowie, Cooper MacNeil and Jake Poirier. This is an annual event in which the top second year Under 15 players in the league are selected to participate in the game that showcases the players and the league to Under 18, Prep School and Junior scouts.