The Novas of the Nova Scotia Under 15 Major Hockey League have announced their year-end award winners. Riley Sampson captured two honours, Leading Scorer and Most Valuable Player in the regular season. Most Improved Player was Carlin Samson, top Defensive Player was goaltender Rhyah Stewart, while Rookie of the Year was Brady Peddle.

The MVP of the playoffs was Jack Hayne, while Landon Fraser was the recipient of the Unsung Hero Award