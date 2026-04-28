Novas U15 Hockey Team Presents Annual Awards

The Novas U15 Hockey Team handed out their annual awards. It was a successful year for the Novas, winning the provincial championship and earning silver at the Atlantic Championship.

The team’s Most Valuable Player this year is Asher Sampson, while the Playoff MVP is Oliver MacMullin. MacMullin was also the Novas’ Defensive Player of the Year. Top scorer for the team is Nole Romard; he was also named the Novas’ Rookie of the Year.

Most Improved Player is Rein MacDonald, Unsung Hero Award winner is Colin Crawford, while the Coach’s Award went to Manton Austen.