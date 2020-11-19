GIRL – Aaliyah and Dylan, Highland Drive, Antigonish
Bus 171, driven by Denton Ehler, taking students home from Whycocomagh Education Centre, is travelling 15 minutes late this afternoon.
A HOMETOWN CHRISTMAS - DRIVE-IN MOVIE
Registration for Elf & National Lampoons Christmas Vacation will open on Monday, November 16 at 4pm.
To register, visit: https://recreation.antigonishcounty.ns.ca/ and click Register Here.
One New Case of COVID-19 Identified
There is one new case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the new infection is in the Central Zone and its currently under investigation. There are 23 active cases of the virus, one less than Wednesday. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,314 tests on Wednesday. To date, Nova […]
Icy Roads a Contributing Factor in A Single Vehicle Rollover
New Glasgow Regional Police say three people were injured in a single vehicle crash on the Trenton Connector in Trenton on Wednesday evening. Police say at around 6:10 p-m, officers, EHS and Trenton Fire Department personnel were called to the collision. The driver of a 2008 Ford Ranger lost control of the vehicle and flipped […]
Decision on AUS Winter Sports expected soon
The head of Atlantic University Sport says they hope to announce a decision on the winter sport season sometime next week. Phil Currie, executive director for the AUS, said staff held discussions with the four health sectors in each of the Atlantic provinces for the proposed return to play framework. Currie called it a complicated process, […]