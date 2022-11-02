Listen Live
Found:
An iPhone on James Street near the Tim Hortons. Call 902-318-7362.
Please be advised that due to a water valve repair, water will be temporarily shut off on Tuesday, November 1 beginning at 9 a.m.
Community Posting:
The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is looking for volunteers and hosting an Information Session for anyone interested in lending a hand.
SiRT says RCMP Officer not Responsible for Death in Antigoni...1:09 pm | Read Full Article
The province’s police watchdog agency says an RCMP officer was not responsible for a death related to a fatality in Antigonish County earlier this year. At around 10:35 p.m. on April 27th, RCMP responded to a report of a man who was walking on Highway 104, possibly into traffic. While conducting patrols of the area […]
RCMP Review Harassing Messages Sent to Mayor Laurie Boucher8:54 am | Read Full Article
Antigonish RCMP confirm they have received reports of harassing messages sent to Town Mayor Laurie Boucher. Boucher got the messages as Town and County Councils recently voted in favour of moving forward with consolidation. Late last week, the CAO’s of the Town and County, in a joint message say they understand and respect varying views, […]
X-Men Soccer’s Oliver Storseth receives AUS Community ...8:47 am | Read Full Article
One St. FX Soccer player has picked up a major conference award while seven others have been named conference all-stars. Atlantic University Sport announced their year-end awards and all-stars for men’s and women’s varsity soccer ahead of the conference championships that begin today. Oliver Storseth a 4th year chemistry student from Antigonish has been named […]