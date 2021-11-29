BOY – Julie and Steven Samson, Thorburn
Late Bus:
357, Antigonish, Wilf Allen, Antigonish Education Centre,Dr J.H. Gillis Regional High School,St Andrew Junior School, 30 minutes late this morning due to road construction
Rylan Doiron of Antigonish is celebrating all the way to Tim Horton's for the treats. Have a happy birthday, and enjoy, we'll get the voucher sent to you.
New Glasgow Regional Police looking for lost Police Issued M...10:57 am | Read Full Article
New Glasgow Regional Police are looking for a lost police issued magazine containing ammunition. Possession of police ammunition is prohibited by law. If you have found this magazine or has information about it, contact New Glasgow Regioal Police at 902-752-1941. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or online at […]
Premier Tim Houston surveys Damage from Heavy Rains in North...1:46 pm | Read Full Article
Premier Tim Houston is spending today to survey some the damage caused by this week’s heavy rains in Northeastern Nova Scotia. One of his stops was a mobile home park just off MacLellan Street in Antigonish where a number of residents were evacuated because of flooding. As he walked through the park, Houston stopped to […]
Sports Roundup – November 286:08 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS The X-Men football team’s postseason run has come to an end, as the team was dominated by the OUA champion Western Mustangs in a 61-6 rout at the U SPORTS Mitchell Bowl national semifinal. The game was the fourth appearance for St. FX in a national semifinal in the past six seasons. X-Men […]