BOY – Jamie and Tyler MacPherson, Mulgrave
Late Bus:
138, Inverness, John Carmichael, Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre / Academy, 60 minutes late this morning
Sixteen New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia4:01 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there are 16 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Fifteen of the new cases are in the Central Zone. The other is a school-based case that was reported on Sunday evening, connected to Northeast Kings Education Centre in Canning, in the Western Zone. There are now 138 active cases of […]
St. FX Fall Convocation to be Held on Saturday1:12 pm | Read Full Article
St. FX Fall Convocation will look quite different this year. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no public audience will be on hand for the ceremony on Saturday, except for a small stage party, socially distanced. The ceremony will be streamed on-line. Immediately preceding the ceremony. Dr. Andy Hakin will be installed as the university’s 19th […]
Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League to Shut Down Until after th...8:50 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League’s Board of Governors has voted to suspend league operations effective Tuesday, December 1st at 12 midnight until the Christmas break is completed in early January. There was considerable discussion among League Governors as to whether the NSJHL should allow the Antigonish Bulldogs, Strait Pirates, the Junior Miners and the […]