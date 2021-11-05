November Study to Explore Homelessness and Risk of Being Homeless on Cape Breton and Antigonish and Guysborough Counties

A study is underway to determine the level of homelessness and those at risk of being

homeless in the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone.

The Principle Investigator of the Study is Lilla Roy, a professor in Cape Breton University’s School of Nursing. Roy says during the month of November it will ask service providers to complete a survey of clients they interact with who are experiencing housing related issues.

Roy says the data gathered will be useful in a number of ways, including at the policy and funding level.

Roy estimates more than 100 organizations are involved in the study.

Among the number of organizations involved in the study will be Strait Richmond Housing Matters

Coalition, a group of made up of individuals and organizations interested in housing related issues. It’s vision is inclusive, healthy, affordable, sustainable and accessible housing in Strait Richmond communities.

Coalition co-chair and Richmond County Warden Amanda Mombourquette says the data will be key.

Mombourquette says having the data will be important to build a case for support. She says the first step in addressing the housing crisis in Nova Scotia is understanding the problem better.

Funding for the study comes from the Change Lab Action Research Institute, made up of post-secondary institutions including St. FX, CBU and the NSCC. It is also supported by the Business Strategy Internship Program with MITACS a non-profit organization that delivers research and training programs.