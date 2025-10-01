November’s Antigonish Jazz Festival Features an All-Canadian Line-up at various Venues in Antigonish Town and County

The Managing Director of the Antigonish Jazz Festival says he’s excited about the line-up this year.

Paul Curry says it’s an all-Canadian list of performers, including local, regional and headline talent.

Curry says the festival is accessible with a wide range of music and a variety of venues in Antigonish Town and County. The festival will be held from November 13th to 15th.

The idea of a jazz festival was developed by the Antigonish Tourism Association. Curry is the president of the Tourism Association and the Antigonish Chamber of Commerce.

Curry says part of the idea of scheduling the festival in November is to extend the tourism season and attract visitors who don’t traditionally travel to the area.