989 XFM
Advertisement

NSBI offers Innovation Rebate for Cabot Manufacturing Expansion

This entry was posted in News on .

A drywall plant in Point Tupper is expanding. Cabot Manufacturing will upgrade the plant’s

Cabot Manufacturing Plant (Cabot Gypsum photo)

capacity to include a 54-inch wallboard product and upgrade and automate some existing equipment. Cabot’s capital investment in the project is estimated at $6.5 million. The additional capacity will allow the company to meet increased demand in Canada and to pursue export opportunities in the United States

Nova Scotia Business Incorporated will provide an innovation rebate up to a maximum of $1.6 million upon completion of the project.