NSBI offers Innovation Rebate for Cabot Manufacturing Expansion

A drywall plant in Point Tupper is expanding. Cabot Manufacturing will upgrade the plant’s

capacity to include a 54-inch wallboard product and upgrade and automate some existing equipment. Cabot’s capital investment in the project is estimated at $6.5 million. The additional capacity will allow the company to meet increased demand in Canada and to pursue export opportunities in the United States

Nova Scotia Business Incorporated will provide an innovation rebate up to a maximum of $1.6 million upon completion of the project.