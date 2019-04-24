NSCC announces New Bursary Program for Women and Indigenous Canadians

The Nova Scotia Community College has launched a new program aimed at increasing marine industry training and career opportunities for women and Indigenous Canadians over the next three years. This morning in Port Hawkesbury, the NSCC announced that women and Indigenous learners can apply to have 90 per cent of their costs for eligible marine courses covered. Successful applicants to eligible marine programs could receive an annual bursary of five thousand dollars towards tution costs. Indigenous students who receive the bursary may also be eligible for an additional bursary of 10-thousand, 500 dollars annually to assist with living costs.

Funding for the program comes from the federal government’s Oceans Protection Plan.

NSCC will also increase access to training by offering programs in Mi’kmaw and coastal communities. More information can be found by following this link: nscc.ca/workatsea.