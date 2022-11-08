NSCC announces plans for Campus Housing at three sites, including Pictou Campus

New affordable, accessible campus housing at three Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC)

campuses, including the one in Stellarton, will house 350 students and ease pressure on the housing supply in those communities.

Construction is underway at NSCC’s Akerley campus in Dartmouth and the Pictou campus in Stellarton. Those facilities are expected to open in September 2024, while construction at the Ivany campus in Dartmouth is set to begin with an expected opening in September 2025. The Province is investing $112 million in the three projects.

The Pictou campus facility with be 24,000 square feet and feature 50 beds.

New campus housing at three NSCC campuses was one of the actions announced in the Province’s housing and homelessness strategy, released in October 2021.

To help attract the skilled workers needed to build infrastructure like campus and community housing, the government is offering eligible skilled workers a return of a portion of provincial taxes through the More Opportunity for Skilled Trades (MOST) program.