NSCC Foundation Receives $250,000 donation from TK Foundation for Bursaries and Research at NSCC’s Strait Campus Nautical Institute

The TK Foundation is contributing $250,000 to the NSCC Foundation to support student

bursaries and research activities at the College’s Strait Area Campus Nautical Institute.

A release from the NSCC states the contribution will fund four $5,000 awards for incoming students from equity-seeking, racialized and other diverse groups enrolled in the College’s Marine Navigation Technology and Marine Engineering Technology programs. The awards will also include an additional $1,000/month cost-of-living stipend throughout the academic year. Eligibility will be based on financial need and academic standing. Confirmed applicants who are interested in applying for these bursaries can do so by visiting nscc.ca/awards

A portion of the contribution will also support research into sexual violence prevention in the marine industry. Research will evaluate learning outcomes for NSCC’s ongoing Sea Change course, which was launched as part of the Government of Canada’s Oceans Protection Plan activities.