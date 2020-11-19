NSCC Holding Virtual Open House Sessions for Prospective Students and their Families

The Nova Scotia Community College is holding a virtual open house for prospective students

and their families this month. While NSCC usually welcomes visitors in-person for these events, this year it will be virtual with a week-long series of online information sessions that began Tuesday. They continue until Thursday, the 26th. The Principal of the NSCC’s Strait area campus in Port Hawkesbury Captain Vivek Saxena says students will get all the information they need through these virtual sessions.