NSCC Holding Virtual Open House Sessions for Prospective Students and their Families

The Nova Scotia Community College is holding a virtual open house for prospective students

NSCC Strait Campus

and their families this month.  While NSCC usually welcomes visitors in-person for these events, this year it will be virtual with a week-long series of online information sessions that began Tuesday.  They continue until Thursday, the 26th.  The Principal of the NSCC’s Strait area campus in Port Hawkesbury Captain Vivek Saxena says students will get all the information they need through these virtual sessions.

NSCC will waive the application fee for those who attend a virtual Open House information session and each application will have their name entered to win one of fourteen $1,000 credits.