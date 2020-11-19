NSCC Holding Virtual Open House Sessions for Prospective Students and their Families

and their families this month. While NSCC usually welcomes visitors in-person for these events, this year it will be virtual with a week-long series of online information sessions that began Tuesday. They continue until Thursday, the 26th. The Principal of the NSCC’s Strait area campus in Port Hawkesbury Captain Vivek Saxena says students will get all the information they need through these virtual sessions.
Late Bus:
421, Sherbrooke, Stephen Langille, St Mary's Education Centre/Academy, 15 minutes late this morning.
Subway Trivia: According to a new survey, THIS is the most popular nickname we give our baby. What is it? Breakfast for 2 awaits. IF there are multiple correct answers, ALL NAMES will be drawn from. Page link: https://www.facebook.com/989XFM/
NSCC Holding Virtual Open House Sessions for Prospective Stu...8:18 am | Read Full Article
The Nova Scotia Community College is holding a virtual open house for prospective students and their families this month. While NSCC usually welcomes visitors in-person for these events, this year it will be virtual with a week-long series of online information sessions that began Tuesday. They continue until Thursday, the 26th. The Principal of the NSCC’s […]
Three new Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia5:27 pm | Read Full Article
The Department of Health and Wellness reported three new active cases of covid 19, bringing the provincial total to 24. The new cases are in the Central Zone. All the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases. To date, Nova Scotia has had 1,154 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. One thousand and sixty-five […]
Decision on AUS Winter Sports expected soon8:45 am | Read Full Article
The head of Atlantic University Sport says they hope to announce a decision on the winter sport season sometime next week. Phil Currie, executive director for the AUS, said staff held discussions with the four health sectors in each of the Atlantic provinces for the proposed return to play framework. Currie called it a complicated process, […]